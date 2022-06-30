"I have to do something to continue the momentum" - Chris Jericho goes in depth on why he didn't have a singles match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has outlined why he competed in a trios match rather than a singles match at the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Jericho teamed up with Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki to take on Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino in what was the opening contest of the cross-promotional event.

After a back-and-forth affair, Jericho, Guevara and Suzuki picked up the victory, and in the process, the Jericho Appreciation Society gained the man advantage for the upcoming Blood and Guts match on Dynamite.

Speaking in an interview with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho explained why he preferred to go into a multi-man match over a one-on-one match, with the main reason being that everything has to make sense.

"We’re going to have to promote both Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts, because it’s the go-home show for both. So for me on Forbidden Door, I have to do something that continues the momentum to Blood & Guts. If I just randomly faced Minoru Suzuki, will we tear the house down? Of course. But how does that connect to what we’re doing just three days later?” (H/T Fightful).

Jericho also touched on the idea of working with Minoru Suzuki. However, rather than working with the Japanese legend in AEW, he thinks there is more money to be made if the two men face-off in Japan.

"I think there's still a lot more money to be made in Japan. I think Suzuki and Jericho in Japan means a lot more than Suzuki and Jericho does in the States because Minoru has worked with a lot of guys." (H/T Fightful).

Will Chris Jericho improve his Blood and Guts record on AEW Dynamite?

There has only ever been one "Blood and Guts" match in the history of AEW, with Chris Jericho being part of it. However, he was on the losing end of the match, meaning that the upcoming episode of Dynamite will give him a chance to redeem himself.

The first match took place on the May 5th 2021 edition of Dynamite, where The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) picked up the victory over The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz). The match saw many brutal spots, including MJF pushing Jericho off the top of the structure while covered in blood.

Due to the fact that The Inner Circle has since split into two, with Jericho, Guevara, and Jake Hager now a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society, while Santana and Ortiz have ventured out on their own, at least two members of the now defunct stable will turn around their 100% losing record in the demonic structure.

But who will it be? Tune in to AEW Dynamite this tonight to see how the action plays out.

