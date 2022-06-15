×
Chris Jericho slams AEW for posting a doctored image

Chris Jericho will face Ortiz on AEW Dynamite.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jun 15, 2022 10:01 AM IST

Chris Jericho was not pleased with AEW's Twitter account when they posted a picture of him being bald.

This was in line with Jericho's upcoming hair-versus-hair match tomorrow at Dynamite Road Rager against Ortiz. A lock of The Wizard's hair was cut by his former Inner Circle teammate on the June 1 episode of the program, which led to this match. Their bout will precede the upcoming Blood and Guts encounter at the namesake event.

The JAS leader only expressed his disgust at AEW's recent promotion of his match against Ortiz. He only had this red-hot response when he saw a picture of himself being bald.

"You think this s**t is funny??" Jericho tweeted.

Check out his uncensored tweet here.

Will #theWizard @IAmJericho leave #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night with a new hair cut? @Ortiz_Powerful takes on #ChrisJericho in a #HairVsHair match at 8/7c LIVE on @TBSNetwork https://t.co/GYypXrPDaZ

The inaugural AEW World Champion has never been bald in his 31-year wrestling career. However, he has had hair-versus-hair matches against Carvernicola Tres in 1993 and Kevin Nash in 2003. He was victorious in both bouts.

Couple of AEW stars and fans reacted on Chris Jericho's "bald" image

As a result of Jericho's ire, his JAS teammate Daniel Garcia only posted question marks as to why AEW posted a doctored image of his leader.

@AEW ??

Garcia's questioning was followed up by Men of the Year member Ethan Page, wondering if Ortiz would have time to wax.

@GarciaWrestling @AEW I know right … It’s not like Ortiz is gonna have time to wax his head So dumb

Meanwhile, this fan noticed the post's pixelated image rather than The Wizard's edited bald look.

@AEW @IAmJericho @Ortiz_Powerful @TBSNetwork https://t.co/60vazi74Te

This fan couldn't help but compare Jericho to Rick from Pawn Stars.

@AEW @IAmJericho @Ortiz_Powerful @TBSNetwork Why does @IAmJericho look like Rick from Pawn Stars though? https://t.co/jmPdrosOxv

Meanwhile, this fan noted that Jericho would have an uncanny resemblance to Stone Cold Steve Austin if he became bald.

@AEW @IAmJericho @Ortiz_Powerful @TBSNetwork Uncanny https://t.co/p50fAvBbZH

Lastly, this user had nothing but positive compliments to The Wizard's look.

@AEW @IAmJericho @Ortiz_Powerful @TBSNetwork It actually looks pretty good

Clearly, fans were looking forward to a 'bald' Chris Jericho as they have never seen him sport the look before. However, The Wizard wouldn't allow his precious hair to get cut and would do all it takes to keep it by beating Ortiz on Dynamite.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Comments

