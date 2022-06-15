Chris Jericho slams AEW for posting a doctored image

Chris Jericho was not pleased with AEW's Twitter account when they posted a picture of him being bald.

This was in line with Jericho's upcoming hair-versus-hair match tomorrow at Dynamite Road Rager against Ortiz. A lock of The Wizard's hair was cut by his former Inner Circle teammate on the June 1 episode of the program, which led to this match. Their bout will precede the upcoming Blood and Guts encounter at the namesake event.

The JAS leader only expressed his disgust at AEW's recent promotion of his match against Ortiz. He only had this red-hot response when he saw a picture of himself being bald.

"You think this s**t is funny??" Jericho tweeted.

Check out his uncensored tweet here.

The inaugural AEW World Champion has never been bald in his 31-year wrestling career. However, he has had hair-versus-hair matches against Carvernicola Tres in 1993 and Kevin Nash in 2003. He was victorious in both bouts.

Couple of AEW stars and fans reacted on Chris Jericho's "bald" image

As a result of Jericho's ire, his JAS teammate Daniel Garcia only posted question marks as to why AEW posted a doctored image of his leader.

Garcia's questioning was followed up by Men of the Year member Ethan Page, wondering if Ortiz would have time to wax.

“All Ego” Ethan Page @OfficialEGO @GarciaWrestling



It’s not like Ortiz is gonna have time to wax his head



So dumb @AEW I know right …It’s not like Ortiz is gonna have time to wax his headSo dumb @GarciaWrestling @AEW I know right … It’s not like Ortiz is gonna have time to wax his head So dumb

Meanwhile, this fan noticed the post's pixelated image rather than The Wizard's edited bald look.

This fan couldn't help but compare Jericho to Rick from Pawn Stars.

Meanwhile, this fan noted that Jericho would have an uncanny resemblance to Stone Cold Steve Austin if he became bald.

Lastly, this user had nothing but positive compliments to The Wizard's look.

Clearly, fans were looking forward to a 'bald' Chris Jericho as they have never seen him sport the look before. However, The Wizard wouldn't allow his precious hair to get cut and would do all it takes to keep it by beating Ortiz on Dynamite.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far