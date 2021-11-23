AEW's Chris Jericho spotted with former WWE Champion

AEW star Chris Jericho has been spotted with Paul Wight in a Tweet by Charlie Parra Del Riego. In the tweet, Del Riego referenced a night the three spent together:

“What a great night last night.”

Charlie is a heavy metal guitarist from Peru. He is well known for his work with the Canadian band Kobra and the Lotus. In the tweet posted, the musician shares a picture with the two former WWE Champions.

Paul Wight joined AEW on February 24 and debuted on Dynamite on March 3. He feuded with QT Marshall and the Factory in August. The feud culminated in a match at All Out. This was where Wight made his in-ring debut for AEW, defeating QT Marshall dominantly. He is featured regularly on the commentary team for AEW Dark: Elevation alongside Tony Schiavone and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is also known for his heavy metal endeavors with Fozzy. He has been performing and touring with the band since 1999. The band has released seven studio albums. The titular song from their seventh album has become a worldwide sensation as Chris Jericho’s entrance theme. Whether Jericho and Charlie Parra Del Riego will collaborate in the future is yet to be revealed.

Chris Jericho was last seen congratulating Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara defended his TNT Championship on last week's Dynamite. He defeated Jay Lethal who was making his in-ring debut. Lethal appeared at Full Gear and declared that he had become All Elite. He then challenged for the TNT Title which was immediately accepted by Sammy.

Both competitors put on a great show in Dynamite’s main event. Sammy even had a sensational table bump. Finally, Guevara pinned Lethal after executing the GTH. Jericho came out to congratulate his Inner-Circle stablemate. He did the same with Jay Lethal. Jericho was seen raising the hands of both wrestlers in the closing moments of the show.

