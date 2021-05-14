Chris Jericho suffering from a real injury - Report

Chris Jericho is suffering from a legitimate elbow injury, which he sustained during the Blood and Guts match on last week's special episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match between Jericho's The Inner Circle and the MJF-led The Pinnacle ended with the latter throwing Jericho from the top of the steel structure, despite already securing the win for his stable.

Though initial reports suggested none of the competitors in the match were injured, the latest developments suggest otherwise.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Jericho is possibly suffering from an elbow fracture. However, there's still no clarity if The Inner Circle leader will miss out on any in-ring time due to the injury.

Chris Jericho appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite with his elbow taped up, surprising fans who had expected him to recuperate from the injury. But he didn't have any physical altercations with The Pinnacle.

Chris Jericho will be in action at AEW: Double or Nothing

MJF and The Pinnacle were celebrating their win on this week's AEW Dynamite, when The Inner Circle interrupted and sprayed them with champagne.

A visibly angered MJF challenged The Inner Circle to a Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2021, but with an intriguing stipulation. Chris Jericho's stable will dissolve once and for all if it comes up short on May 30.

Though The Inner Circle is yet to agree to the stipulation, it's almost confirmed that the match will go down on May 30. Unlike the Blood and Guts match, the Stadium Stampede could be comedic like last year's version.

Do you think Chris Jericho will be able to compete at Double or Nothing 2021? Are you excited about the Stadium Stampede match? Sound off in the comments section below.