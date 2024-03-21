Chris Jericho suffers an upset loss on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho suffered an upset loss on AEW Dynamite against an up and coming star. There was a palpable reaction from the crowd as he was pinned.

The star that defeated him is none other than AEW FTW Champion, Hook. The Ocho challenged Hook to a match last week and said that he wanted to see how good Taz’s son really was. The match started off in a flurry of suplexes as Hook took to the offensive immediately against the veteran and dropped him on his head with a suplex.

That rattled the former AEW World Champion and set the theme for the match as it went ahead. Hook kept dropping Jericho on his head with multiple suplexes. However, the wily old fox hit back soon and started to gain control of the match and pushed Hook on the back foot.

Despite that, the FTW Champion kept hitting Chris with suplex after suplex. However, Hook got the three count not with aplomb, but rather with a clever roll up. This caught the former WWE star off guard and helped the young upstart get the biggest win of his career so far.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Hook. With a win against someone like Chris Jericho, the path seems bright for Taz’s son.

