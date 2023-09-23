Chris Jericho surprisingly allies with former world champion at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

A major WrestleDream match challenge has been thrown at the Don Callis family this week on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, after Chris Jericho made a surprising alliance.

The faction led by Don has been steadily gaining power over the last few weeks, mentored by the Attitude Era veteran. With Konosuke Takeshita, already a powerful star, turned heel by Don, Sammy Guevara has also flipped sides recently, after his match with Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

On the latest edition of Rampage, Callis, Takeshita and Sammy came out to address the audience. In the middle of the Spanish God's monologue, Jericho tried to interupt, in a fit of rage. However, he was quickly overpowered, and was almost attacked with a screwdriver.

Surprisingly, Kenny Omega rushed out to make the save. This prompted a confrontation between The Cleaner and The Ocho, who had once been bitter rivals during the early months of AEW's inception. While their current relationship seemed tenuous in the ring, a backstage segment made it clear that an alliance was in the works.

Jericho also extended a challenge to the Don Callis family for a tag team match at the upcoming WrestleDream event. As of now, the challenge is yet to be accepted.

