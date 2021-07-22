Chris Jericho survives a chair handicap in the first of MJF's "Labours Of Jericho"

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off with Chris Jericho making his way to the ring with the crowd singing along to Fozzy's "Judas." The Curtis Culwell Center is the site for night two of Fyter Fest and chapter one of The 5 "Labours of Jericho" the Le Champion must pass to get his hands on MJF in another match.

In this bout, The Pinnacle's Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) faced Chris Jericho. The stipulation was that "The Chairman" Spears gets to legally use a chair. However, Jericho cannot.

After both men made their entrances, MJF came out to the ring to a major chorus of boos as he would join the commentary desk.

The odds were against Chris Jericho throughout the match

Chris Jericho was able to gain the upper hand against Shawn Spears early on in the match, but then things would take a turn when Spears was finally able to legally use the chair. Jericho's injured arm was a target for Spears as he would hit him with the weapon when it was against the ring post.

Just as Jericho would start to regain the advantage, Tully Blanchard would jump up on the ring apron to distract referee Aubrey Edwards. Fellow Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara came out to even up the odds.

This would be enough for Jericho to reverse a second C4 attempt by Spears and land the Judas Effect for the victory.

With one "Labour of Jericho" in the books, MJF would grab the microphone and drop a bombshell for the second chapter. Jericho will have to face deathmatch legend Nick Gage, who came out to a thunderous ovation. This will be Gage's AEW debut, and the match will have no disqualifications.

Edited by Alan John