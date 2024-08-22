Chris Jericho takes credit for putting spotlight on top WWE Superstar

Chris Jericho has taken credit for putting the spotlight on a top WWE Superstar. This will no doubt take the fans by surprise, given how big the star is.

The star in question is Cody Rhodes. Chris and Cody were part of AEW since its inception in 2019. The American Nightmare went on to achieve great things in Tony Khan's company and is now a top WWE Superstar after returning in 2022.

Meanwhile, The Learning Tree has mentored a lot of young stars during his time, and he has now stated that he has helped put the spotlight on Cody Rhodes. Speaking to the TV Insider, Chris Jericho said:

Trending

"I love using the Jericho Vortex as a positive thing. Not every single feud or story you tell in wrestling will work, but I have to say in AEW that 90% of the guys I've worked with and stories told have been pretty good. That goes back to day one. I think I worked with Darby Allin in week three without knowing who he was. Orange Cassidy, Jack Perry, Scorpio Sky and beyond that. Even Cody Rhodes. Cody was not who he is now. He was a guy who had been a journeyman and then became one of the top guys in AEW. He was earmarked to be, but I did a lot to put a spotlight on him.” [H/T TV Insider]

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho continued with a list of names

In the same interview, after Chris Jericho said what he did about Cody Rhodes, he also name-dropped Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

He said that they are now performing at an elite level because he worked with them.

"Same with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Hangman Page. Jon Moxley was not Mox and was still the remnants of Dean Ambrose when he came into AEW. We worked together and he was on the road to where he is now, which is completely next level. MJF, we worked together for a year. Max became way better after working with me. Eddie Kingston, too. The Inner Circle, The Jericho Appreciation Society, Danny Garcia," he said. [H/T TV Insider]

Chris Jericho indeed had great feuds with each of the names mentioned above. It will be interesting to see what those say about the current AEW FTW Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback