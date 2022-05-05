Chris Jericho takes a jab at popular AEW star

Chris Jericho recently responded to a fan praising the star's current nemesis, Santana. The Wizard took an underhanded jab at his former teammate in a sarcastic tweet.

The legendary wrestler threw a fireball at Kingston's face during last week's Dynamite, leading to him being called The Wizard. The feud between JAS and Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston is heated every week.

Since his betrayal, Jericho called himself a "sports entertainer" and called Santana an "excellent wrestler." Keen-eyed fans quickly realized this was more akin to an insult than praise from The Influencer.

"He’s an excellent wrestler," Jericho tweeted.

After stealing yet another win from the team during AEW Dynamite, how much longer can the arch-nemesis of the JAS keep their fight up? The numbers are stacked against Kingston and Proud N Powerful.

The New York-bred wrestlers will have to find allies somewhere, or the numbers always overpower them. The trio will always have to hope JAS is separated to pick up any victory without even numbers.

Chris Jericho praised Daniel Garcia's recent title win as the JAS built up the legitimacy

Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia recently captured the PWG World Championship at the Delivering The Goods PPV. Several fans praised the match, and Chris Jericho seemed equally proud of his JAS member.

The legend took to Twitter to share Garcia's victory and boast about it with his new catchphrase, "that's entertainment!"

"THATS ENTERTAINMENT! @GarciaWrestling@OfficialPWG#JerichoAppreciationSociety" - Jericho tweeted.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla is an indie promotion, and the belt was last held by former ROH Champion Bandido. The Luchadore could likely team up with Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston to lessen the number advantage.

