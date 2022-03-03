Chris Jericho teases challenging for a major world championship

AEW boss Tony Khan recently acquired Ring of Honor, and Chris Jericho would love to have a reign with its world title.

The Inner Circle leader has won different world titles in his career, including the WWE Undisputed Championship and World Heavyweight Championship. He was the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion. However, he has never competed in Ring of Honor.

After the announcement of AEW's acquisition of ROH, fans started clamoring about various dream matches. One such fan wondered about the possibility of Jericho winning the ROH World Title. The star responded that the possibility could become a reality if he wanted it to be.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Demo God will undoubtedly come face-to-face with some of the best ROH stars like Jonathan Gresham, Bandido, and The Briscoe Brothers (Mark and Jay Briscoe). Furthermore, adding the ROH world title to his resume will further glorify his already Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Who is Chris Jericho currently feuding with in AEW?

Chris Jericho is in a heated rivalry with Eddie Kingston, his opponent at the upcoming Revolution 2022 pay-per-view. Their feud started when Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz started to lose their trust in their leader and eventually left the group upon Eddie's persuasion.

Jericho and Jake Hager lost a tag-team match to Santana and Ortiz, and a brawl ensued between Y2J and Eddie. To add to this, in a segment on Dynamite of February 23, Jericho and Kingston had an intense verbal altercation.

While Jericho accused Kingston of being afraid of failure, the latter challenged the former to bring the same Y2J in their match that Paul "Triple H" Levesque hated.

The Jericho and Kingston match will surely be a classic, but will Santana and Ortiz still trust Y2J and return to the Inner Circle, or will they form an alliance with Kingston to create the new LAX (Latin American Xchange)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

