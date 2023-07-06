Chris Jericho teases joining WWE veteran's new faction on AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho teased joining a WWE veteran's new faction. The star in question is Don Callis.

Callis had recently shocked the wrestling world as he turned on 'The Cleaner' Kenny Omega. Since betraying The Elite, the former WWE personality joined forces with Konosuke Takeshita and seems to be in cahoots with The Blackpool Combat Club.

Tonight on Dynamite, Chris Jericho showed up to address the crowd. Last Wednesday, The Ocho had tapped out to Sting's Scorpion Death Lock. With the loss behind him, he wanted to have a fresh start. He reminisced about the time he started in the pro wrestling business. He discussed the Canadian cities he had traveled to wrestle with the Alberta crowd.

Jericho wanted to transform one more time and maybe bring out the 'best version' of himself. As he spoke, out came Don Callis. Both the former WWE personalities claimed to be the main reason behind each other's success in the pro wrestling business.

After boosting each other's egos, Callis asked The Ocho if he would join his new faction. Chris Jericho thought about it briefly and replied by saying 'maybe.'

Backstage, Jericho met up with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara after the segment. When asked about the reason behind him saying 'maybe' to Callis, Jericho replied by stating that he hadn't confirmed as of yet.

At the same time, he wanted his faction members to evolve and grow into becoming top singles stars as soon as possible rather than remaining in Jericho's shadows forever.

