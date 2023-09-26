Chris Jericho teases one more match with WWE veteran he hasn't faced in nearly 20 years

Chris Jericho has gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history. However, he hasn't faced Lance Storm since 2005 and recently seemed to hint that they might meet in the ring again someday.

Jericho and Storm notably got into pro wrestling together, and have clashed multiple times over the years. However, their last match happened nearly 20 years ago, and recently the clip resurfaced.

WCW veteran Justin Credible recently commented on a clip of Chris Jericho and Lance Storm's 2005 clash at ECW One Night Stand. The post caught Jericho's attention and urged Storm to hit harder next time.

"Light as a feather brother…so please Lay it in next time!" Jericho posted.

Lance Storm could someday be Chris Jericho's final opponent

Due to breaking into the industry together, Storm and Jericho have remained close friends over the years. While Lance Storm retired on his own back in 2016, Jericho is still actively competing.

According to Storm during an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the two have a running joke of a pact that they'll clash for Chris Jericho's retirement match.

"That's sort of the running joke between us because we've over the years made a pact because our very first match was against each other. I keep joking with them. It's like, dude, you have to retire at some point, or I'm not going to be able to do it. You know, you've got to retire inside the next five or ten years, dude, or I'm not going to be, I don't want to do it at 75." (H/T WrestlingINC)

It remains to be seen when The Ocho will hang his boots up at this point, but right now, he doesn't seem to be slowing down at all. Currently, he's feuding with the Don Callis Family, in a storyline that seems to be escalating every week.