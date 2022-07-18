"Oh my god, I'm gonna fall off the edge" - Chris Jericho sheds light on terrifying spot with former WWE Superstar

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently looked back on a spot that could have legitimately ended his career and life.

The second-ever "Blood and Guts" match took place on June 29th, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. The Jericho Appreciation Society took on the team of Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club.

During the match, the BCC's Claudio Castagnoli performed his trademark swing on Jericho at the top of the double-ringed structure. Many fans' jaws were on the floor due to the sheer danger of the spot.

On a recent live Q & A with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho admitted that the danger may have gotten to him too. At one point, he thought he was going to fall off the edge of the cage:

Doing it, I was losing my mind, like, 'Oh my god, I’m gonna fall off the edge.’ It’s so funny because I knew that people would respond to that spot. I didn’t realize just how insane it was until I watched it back, and people were telling me how insane they thought it was, and I was like, you know what? That is pretty crazy. Because all anybody’s thinking is one false step, and you’re done." (H/T Fightful).

Fortunately for Jericho, he knew he was in safe hands with Castagnoli, and looking back at the spot, he thought he could have swung another 15 times:

"I remember looking at him in the eyes because that’s the secret, you gotta look him in the eyes. I was like, ‘Stop, stop, stop, stop!’ And he put me down. Here’s the thing. Watching it back on TV, he was so in control, and he didn’t move out of this one little semi-circle. And we were probably [stands up to show distance], so there’s really no way I could fall unless he loses his balance. He wouldn’t lose his balance. Watching it back, I could have taken it 15 times because I was completely safe." (H/T Fightful).

Chris Jericho may have a few more terrifying spots ahead of him this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Despite being involved in a match called "Blood and Guts," Chris Jericho didn't shed any blood or spill any of his guts. This has angered Eddie Kingston in a way that the "Mad King" doesn't fully understand.

Jericho and Kingston may have to shed a lot of blood if they want to survive the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite. The two stars will face each other in a "Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match."

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo BARBED WIRE DEATH MATCH EDDIE KINGSTON VS CHRIS JERICHO is set for Fyter Fest Week 2! Sweet! BARBED WIRE DEATH MATCH EDDIE KINGSTON VS CHRIS JERICHO is set for Fyter Fest Week 2! Sweet! https://t.co/cvWX10D84u

The Jericho Appreciation Society will be locked in a shark cage and suspended above the ring to avoid any interference.

Kingston has wanted to taste Jericho's blood for months and this looks to be what gives him his wish. Tune in to AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to see the chaos unfold!

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far