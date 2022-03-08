"Dips**t manager" - AEW star Chris Jericho takes a major shot at veteran performer 

Chris Jericho recently took a dig at American Top Team's Dan Lambert while praising his associates, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

It's no secret that Jericho and Lambert haven't been the best of friends, as their feud in 2021 was one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stories.

It all culminated at last year's Full Gear, where the Jericho-led stable, The Inner Circle, defeated American Top Team and Men of the Year (Sky and Page).

A few hours back on Twitter, Ethan Page recalled wrestling the Le Champion as part of a tag team match last year at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Alongside this, All Ego also shared a picture of him and Jericho from the bout.

"99% sure @IAmJericho was only giving me the finger because I had a better tan than him. Another string of matches & moments in my career I'll never forget. Especially 2 Canadians wrestling in front of 20,000+ in NYC! Historic night for @AEW & #AllEgo," Page wrote.

The WWE veteran took note of the tweet and responded by writing that though their manager, Lambert, was a "dips**t," Page and Sky were the "real deal."

"Not a fan of your fat faced dip***t manager, but you and @ScorpioSky are the real deal….👍" tweeted Jericho.

Check out Chris Jericho's uncensored tweet here.

The kind words from Jericho don't come as a surprise as Page and Sky are two of the most talented and underutilized performers in AEW right now.

Chris Jericho lost his match at AEW Revolution 2022

Heading into Revolution 2022, not many fans expected Jericho's match with Eddie Kingston to be a show-stealer. As it turned out, the two performers defied expectations, putting up one of the stiffest and most realistic matches in front of a roaring Orlando crowd.

Apart from the match, the bout's outcome was also surprising, as the former AEW Champion was the favorite to win. However, The Mad King came out on top in one of the most important wins of his All Elite Wrestling career.

Moreover, Jericho declining to shake hands with Kingston after the match indicates there could be more to their rivalry in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Chris Jericho's opinion on Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy