Chris Jericho tipped to retire 25-time champion in a first-time-ever dream match [Exclusive]

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has had a long, storied career with many big highlights. But a wrestling veteran believes that he could be the one to retire a WWE Hall of Famer.

On the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting announced that he will be retiring at the Revolution pay-per-view in 2024, leaving many to ponder who could be the one to wrestle in The Icon's final match.

Speaking on "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, Bill Apter suggested that Chris Jericho should be the one to face Sting at Revolution as it would be two legends from WCW and WWE colliding for one last time.

"Even though they've done it before, how about Chris Jericho? [He] would probably take a dive for him and that would be...here you have two guys who made their careers in WWF back then--well, WCW and WWF. But I think that match, Chris Jericho against Sting, two legends against each other, if they don't do Edge, Adam Copeland, I'd like to see that one. No Wardlow, I don't want to see Wardlow slam him." [From 09:53 to 10:23]

Sting and Jericho have crossed paths in AEW before, facing each other in two tag team matches in June 2023. One of which took place at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where The Icon teamed up for the first time with NJPW legend Tetsuya Naito.

Chris Jericho will return to action this week on AEW Dynamite

The past few weeks have been eventful for Chris Jericho as he has gone from wrestling one of the UK's hottest wrestlers in Will Ospreay at Wembley Stadium to wondering if he has anything left to give following his loss to Powerhouse Hobbs.

Jericho will look to get some of that momentum back when he returns to action this week on Dynamite. He will team up with Kenny Omega to face the team of 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker and 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard.

Cool Hand Ang and Daddy Magic have a long history with Chris, as they were all founding members of The Jericho Appreciation Society, but their careers have gone in completely different directions since the group disbanded in August 2023.

