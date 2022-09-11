"I think Khamzat Chimaev’s beard weighs 7.5 pounds" - Chris Jericho, top female AEW star, and others react to UFC 279 featuring Nate Diaz

AEW Superstars have reacted to the epic UFC 279 pay-per-view. The main card of the show featured some legendary names, including Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

Diaz faced Ferguson in the main event after the former's initial fight with Khamzat Chimaev fell apart due to the Swedish fighter missing weight for the originally scheduled welterweight bout.

Taking to Twitter, AEW star Chris Jericho hilariously claimed that Chimaev's beard might've weighed 7.5 pounds.

His fellow Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate, Tay Conti, who happens to be a huge UFC follower, tweeted throughout the night. The Brazilian star most notably tweeted regarding Diaz's fight.

Check out the Twitter reactions from the AEW stars:

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo Hahaha this fight is so entertaining #UFC279 I still going with Nate !! Hahaha this fight is so entertaining #UFC279 I still going with Nate !!

AEW composer Mikey Rukus also reacted to Irene Aldana's brutal heel kick to the liver TKO win over Macy Chiasson. He tweeted out the following:

RUKUS @MikeyRukus

#UFC279 Heel kick to the liver from the ground good lord Heel kick to the liver from the ground good lord #UFC279

Jericho himself is no stranger to sharing the ring with UFC fighters. During a previous episode of Dynamite, he was hit by Jorge Masvidal as AEW recreated Gamebred's iconic move that he used to knockout Ben Askren at UFC 239.

The likes of Amanda Nunes, Tyron Woodley, and Matt Hughes have also previously appeared on AEW programming. Whereas, UFC veterans such as Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos competed inside the AEW ring during the American Top Team's feud with the Inner Circle.

Paige VanZant also teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, as she competed in a six-person Mixed Tag Team Match at Double or Nothing.

What happened at the UFC 279 pay-per-view?

At the UFC 279 pay-per-view, Nate Diaz competed in the final fight of his current UFC contract. The younger Diaz brother defeated another fan-favorite fighter in the form of Tony Ferguson.

After a back-and-forth contest, Diaz ended the bout via fourth-round submission, as he forced El Cucuy to submit to a guillotine choke. Throughout the fight, Ferguson utilized his leg kicks to compromise Diaz's legs.

Heading into the UFC 279 PPV, Diaz was originally scheduled to fight the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev. Whereas, Ferguson, who made his return to welterweight, was set to face Li Jingliang. However, Chimaev's weight-missing debacle led to him eventually fighting Kevin Holland.

Do you think Nate Diaz should make an appearance on AEW? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

