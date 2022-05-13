"He comes down there for no apparent reason" - Chris Jericho recalls WWE veteran being involved in the Festival of Friendship

Chris Jericho has been involved in many momentous segments and storylines during his wrestling career. Fans might recall the Festival of Friendship as one of his most entertaining angles in WWE before his departure. During a recent interview, Jericho revealed that even he forgot that Gillberg made an appearance during the segment.

In 2017, the future inaugural AEW World Champion fostered a bromance with Kevin Owens. Together, the two would hold the Festival of Friendship, aimed at celebrating the friendship between the stars. Before the festival could conclude, Owens shockingly attacked Chris Jericho, ending all notions of friendship between the two.

During the most recent Talk is Jericho, the star praised the segment and noted Gillberg's inclusion.

"We were just talking about the fifth anniversary of the Festival of Friendship with Kevin Owens and I? Which to me is still one of the greatest RAW segments, ever – completely unbiased saying that. What I forgot completely is that Gillberg is in that. He comes down there for no apparent reason, like why the f*** is Gillberg in this? " Jericho noted. (30:00)

Chris Jericho went on to note that he probably blocked the star's appearance out of his mind because he didn't enjoy it.

"It’s because he was doing something with Goldberg that was coming up. But you forget that George “the Animal” Steel was in that match. You forget that Gillberg was in the Festival of Friendship. You kinda edit out things that you don’t want to remember." (30:22)

Mike McGuire @McGuire_Mike There's only 1 way to make Festival of Friendship better & that's to have Gillberg instead of Goldberg come out #RAW #RAW Vegas There's only 1 way to make Festival of Friendship better & that's to have Gillberg instead of Goldberg come out #RAW #RAWVegas https://t.co/Cxt1TYUAGg

Kofi Kingston recently reflected on defeating Chris Jericho early during his career

During a recent appearance on Out of Character, Kofi Kingston discussed his feud with Chris Jericho and defeating him for the Intercontinental Championship.

"At that time Jericho and Michaels were feuding and Shawn's wife got involved. It was a really cool angle and for me to even be in that fold was just incredible. An incredible honor to be able to dethrone Y2J for the Intercontinental Championship on a lot of different levels were great." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Deonté 🦁🔴⚪ @dantrum17 On this day in 2008...Kofi Kingston defeated Chris Jericho to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. On this day in 2008...Kofi Kingston defeated Chris Jericho to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. https://t.co/hdcC16mLYr

Today, Chris Jericho is in what could possibly be the final chapter of his wrestling career. The AEW star has created a faction that nearly worships him. The days of the Festival of Friendship and wrestling Kofi Kingston are long gone, but The Wizard seems far from done.

