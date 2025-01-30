Chris Jericho voices frustration with AEW star 

Chris Jericho has formed a strong team with two promising AEW prospects. However, the former multi-time World Champion did not hold back from voicing his frustrations with one of them.

During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho presented another segment of the 'New York Minute.' He was joined by his Learning Tree faction members, Bryan Keith and Big Bill.

The current ROH World Champion started by promoting his upcoming movie, Dark Match, set to release this Friday night. He then shifted his focus to Big Bill, who took out Powerhouse Hobbs last week on Collision, and wanted to hear his thoughts on that.

Trending

The Redwood claimed that he understood everything he had learned so far as part of the Learning Tree more than ever after Jericho's words resonated with him. While he felt pride hearing Big Bill's words, he also expressed disappointment since the former Ucho had asked Bill to eliminate Powerhouse Hobbs permanently, which he did not do.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Chris Jericho, with his words, aimed to give Big Bill another chance but made it clear that he would need to work harder next time. Switching gears, he called out his and Bryan Keith's opponents, The Outrunners, for the upcoming episode of Collision.

Expand Tweet

The Learning Tree criticized their legacy for never seeing them on live television except for AEW and vowed to teach them a lesson with Bryan Keith. However, once again, in his closing statement, he expressed that he wishes to see Big Bill make him proud 'for real,' voicing more frustration with his recent failure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback