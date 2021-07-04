Chris Jericho reveals he wanted a long feud with WWE legend

AEW star and leader of the Inner Circle Chris Jericho recently revealed that he wanted a long feud with WWE legend The Undertaker.

Chris Jericho has been an active in-ring veteran in the professional wrestling business for nearly three decades. During his time with WWE, the Demo God fought the Undertaker on several occasions, but neither made headlines with a major feud.

In an interview with Gresh and Keefe, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed numerous topics, including the feuds he wished he had in WWE. The Demo God mentioned WWE veterans like Bret Hart, Owen Hart and The Undertaker:

“I think the Hart brothers for sure. I’m talking about Bret Hart or Owen Hart,” Jericho said. “Both of those guys I never got to wrestle. Owen passed away before I got into WWE, and I wasn’t at the level to wrestle Bret before he got injured, before his career was done. But I think with our backgrounds and kind of growing up in the same area, and training the same way, those would have been a couple classic feuds. The other one is The Undertaker. I worked him a few times and we always had great matches, but we just never really had a long feud.” (H/T-WrestlingInc)

It is understandably clear that unfortunate circumstances prevented Chris Jericho from feuding with the Hart brothers. However, WWE should have booked a full-fledged rivalry between The Undertaker and Chris Jericho.

One wouldn't say it was a completely missed opportunity, but the company could have potentially grabbed headlines over this feud.

Chris Jericho reveals his favorite tag team partner of all time

Chris Jericho further added that AEW's Paul Wight, who was formerly known as the Big Show in WWE, is his greatest tag team partner of all time:

"My favorite tag team partner of all-time — and you can see that in The Complete List of Jericho, I have my top ten tag team partners, etc — is always the Big Show,” Jericho responded. “We had a great time together, we were like an old married couple and argue with each other." (H/T-WrestlingInc)

Chris Jericho and The Big Show (aka Paul Wight) were collectively known as Jeri-Show. They were quite the hit among fans and held the unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

Even though both men are now working under the same promotion, it is highly unlikely that we will witness a team reunion.

