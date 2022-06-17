"A way different feel to it" - Chris Jericho wants to face leader of popular faction and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion outside of AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho has admitted that he wants to face NJPW stars Minoru Suzuki and Will Ospreay.

Prior to the announcement of Jericho teaming up with Suzuki at Forbidden Door, he spoke with TSN and claimed that he wants to face the leader of Suzuki-gun in Japan.

According to the former AEW World Champion, Suzuki has worked against a lot of lower-level guys in the US. However, that isn't the case in Japan. Jericho said:

“I would have loved to have worked with [Minoru] Suzuki, I would have loved to have worked with [Will] Ospreay. There are still some guys I want to work with, but I’d also like to do those in Tokyo. I think Jericho versus Suzuki has a way different feel to it in Tokyo than Jericho versus Suzuki does in the States because Suzuki has worked a lot in the States and worked a lot of lower-level guys. In Japan, that’s not the case.” (H/T: Fightful)

Suzuki is no stranger to AEW, having faced Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, QT Marshall, and Samoa Joe in the promotion.

In the lead-up to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Ospreay also made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion. On the latest edition of Dynamite, he defeated Dax Harwood to secure a massive win.

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Will Ospreay will be in action at Forbidden Door

At the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Chris Jericho will be teaming up with Minoru Suzuki for a six-man tag team match. The two men will be joined by Sammy Guevara.

The heels will face the trio of Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino. Umino is a former partner and protege of Jon Moxley and will compete under AEW surroundings for the very first time.

On Dynamite, Suzuki's stablemates El Desperado and Lance Archer also put the Blackpool Combat Club and Hiroshi Tanahashi on notice by aligning with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay will be defending the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far