“I’m a huge fan” - Chris Jericho wants recently released WWE star to join AEW

Chris Jericho has declared he would like to see one of the recently released WWE stars in AEW. Vince McMahon's company shocked the entire wrestling community a few weeks ago by releasing 10 superstars.

The full list includes Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Mojo Rawley, Samoa Joe, and Kalisto. The WWE Universe was not happy at all with the company's decision to release most of these stars.

While speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Chris Jericho was asked if there was anyone out of the recently released WWE stars he would want to see in AEW. Jericho stated that Tony Khan's promotion won't keep signing new talent when they're still trying to make their own stars.

"Our roster is so expansive," said Jericho. "We do have Dark and Elevation, which are popular shows on YouTube. We have another show about to start on TNT. That’s in the pipeline, but you can’t keep bringing in talent after talent when we are still building the homegrown guys and girls."

Chris Jericho, however, said he's a fan of Samoa Joe and it would be good for AEW to have someone like him on their roster.

"If it’s the right place for someone to bring in, we’ll do it," he added. "I’m a huge fan of Samoa Joe. You can always use a guy like him on your roster. A lot of guys might have to take the international route or the independent level until they can be at the level to come to AEW. There are a lot of talented people out there and obviously, AEW is where they want to come to," said Jericho.

Samoa Joe would certainly be a big acquisition for AEW and a great addition to their roster.

Chris Jericho on working with MJF in AEW

MJF and Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and MJF were two of the biggest heels in AEW, and they have natural chemistry. The two stars were part of the Inner Circle, which culminated with MJF betraying Jericho and forming his own faction called The Pinnacle.

Chris Jericho opened up on working with MJF in AEW and said that the young star is only going to get better.

"MJF is very good for the amount of time he has been in the business. He is only going to get better. I say to him on TV and to his face in general that he is not as good as he thinks he is yet. He doesn’t have the experiences that really cause you to think differently. He is a quick learner and has a lot of ideas and really knows who his character is, which is so important. But the more matches he can get in like the first-ever Blood & Guts, the more he is going to be capable of carrying this company to the highest levels over the coming years," said Jericho.

At the upcoming special episode of AEW Dynamite, The Pinnacle will clash with The Inner Circle in the first-ever Blood and Guts match.