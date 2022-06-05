"Please go" - Chris Jericho wants to see popular AEW star leave the promotion and wrestle elsewhere

AEW stars Chris Jericho, and Eddie Kingston had yet another heated exchange on social media.

Le Champion and The Mad King are currently involved in a fierce rivalry with each other. Their respective groups, Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club, with Santana and Ortiz, recently clashed at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. JAS came out victorious in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Following the encounter, The Mad King took to Twitter to talk about wanting to have a five-star dream match against Jun Akiyama of DDT Pro-Wrestling and proceeded to take a jab at Chris Jericho.

"If 5 star means I get to fight @jun0917start in my dream match. Then good if not then f**k @IAmJericho and the star deal," Kingston wrote.

Jericho responded to the tweet by saying that Kingston can leave AEW and wrestle in Japan and that his English language usage is awful.

"1- Please go to whatever jobber company Akiyama is working for now, so you can get fired from that one too. 2- Your punctuation and grammar are atrocious. #commonStreetThug," Jericho tweeted.

Check out their intense exchange here.

It remains to be seen how Kingston will respond to Le Champion after his jibe on Twitter.

Eddie Kingston challenged Chris Jericho at the upcoming Blood and Guts

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society celebrated their Double or Nothing 2022 win. The stable were ecstatic following their victory and proceeded to talk trash about Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston.

Kingston and William Regal emerged to interrupt the proceedings. The Mad King and Regal expressed that the former wants to battle the heel stable at Blood and Guts. Later in the night, Jon Moxley also expressed his desire to participate in the match.

Before going to Blood and Guts, Chris Jericho will have a hair versus hair match against former Inner Circle teammate Ortiz, who attacked the former and cut off a lock of his hair.

As the rivalry between the two factions continues to heat up, it will be interesting to see how their Blood and Guts match will go down on June 29.

