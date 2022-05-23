"There wasn’t a great narrative" - Wrestling veteran slams segment between Chris Jericho and William Regal 

Chris Jericho recently found himself and his faction in the midst of a feud with William Regal's Blackpool Combat Club. The two former foes had a face-off this past AEW Dynamite, which Jim Cornette believes could've been done far better.

For weeks, the Jericho Appreciation Society has dominated Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. After the five stars looked for another beat down on their enemies, they were surprisingly stopped by the Blackpool Combat Club. After Regal laid Jericho out with a massive haymaker, the two factions had a stand-off on Dynamite.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager pointed out a few issues with the promo segment.

"There wasn’t a great narrative to begin with. The babyfaces listened politely while Jericho tears them apart. And Regal, I love William Regal but he’s not being used to the best of his abilities, here," Cornette said. [From 2:43:02]

Cornette continued to point out how Jon Moxley denied Chris Jericho's challenge for another Stadium Stampede match.

"Jericho then challenges them to a [Stadium Stampede] match, and Moxley immediately says ‘I ain’t doing that s***’, thank God! The first time Moxley’s said anything I agree with or admire him for," the veteran revealed. [from 2:45:31]

Chris Jericho will have to face the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double or Nothing at the end of the month, and fans won't want to miss out on the clash.

Chris Jericho considered dropping his entrance theme, "Judas" before forming the Jericho Appreciation Society

In an interview with Spin, Chris Jericho revealed that he considered dropping his current theme song. The star then noted that people felt they had a genuine connection to the track, influencing his decision to keep it.

"When AEW started, I brought “Judas” over there, and then it became part of the show,” Jericho noted. “For whatever reason, people just felt a real inspiration from that song and wanted to sing it as I came to the ring," Jericho said. (H/T: SEScoops)

While Chris Jericho is a heel on all notable levels, the star still loves his fans to keep his much-loved tune. Is there still a heart in the "Judas" singer's chest, or is the theme simply there to boost his ego? Fans will have to decide for themselves when the Jericho Appreciation Society comes clashing with the Blackpool Combat Club.

