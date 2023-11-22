Christian Cage to align with Adam Copeland (fka Edge) after major attack on AEW Dynamite this week? Looking at the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) could join forces with his best friend, Christian Cage, this week on Dynamite after he faces a major betrayal following the events of AEW Full Gear.

At the AEW Full Gear PPV, Adam "Edge" Copeland teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on Christian Cage alongside Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne in a trios match. It was an entertaining encounter from the very start and ended with Christian walking out on his own team and Copeland's side picking up the win.

Following Cage's actions at the PPV, tensions within the "The Patriarchy" faction are expected to arise, and it could possibly lead to an implosion. Overall, what happens this Wednesday on Dynamite after the TNT Champion ran away from the trios match, leaving his team, would be interesting to watch.

Moreover, The Rated-R Superstar also warned Christian after his AEW debut that Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne may betray him after they have learned everything from him. This scenario could play out as soon as Dynamite this week, only for Christian to eventually join forces with his best friend, Adam Copeland.

Fans would also love to see that happen, as the storyline between Copeland and Cage has been one of the most intriguing, considering both have so much history together. The duo forming a tag team in the All Elite promotion would be a treat to watch until their one-on-one feud.

Christian Cage announced for a segment this week on AEW Dynamite

Following the events of Full Gear PPV, Christian Cage is set to be featured in a segment this week on Dynamite. The TNT Champion would confront The Patriarchy members, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, and will "Rechristen them" as announced.

Well, it's not clear what it means, but fans will surely find out when they tune into Dynamite this Wednesday. It remains to be seen how the story progresses within Christian's faction.

