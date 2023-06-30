Christian Cage breaks silence on if he's bothered by fans saying Edge is better than him or vice versa

AEW star Christian Cage recently talked about his strong connection with WWE Superstar Edge and whether he was concerned by fans saying The Rated-R Superstar is better than him.

Christian Cage and Edge share a storied history, having been one of the most beloved tag teams in WWE in the early 2000s. Their captivating matches against iconic duos like the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz solidified their status as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Together the duo won seven tag team titles.

During a recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, Cage talked about his enduring friendship with Edge and the unwavering support they have provided each other throughout their respective careers.

He expressed his indifference towards the constant comparisons made between them by fans.

“It’s funny, I constantly see people making comments like, ‘Christian is better than Edge’ or ‘Edge is better than Christian’ or whatever. It has never bothered me. Honestly, I think [social media] wouldn’t have affected our relationship,” Cage said.

Furthermore, he talked about considering Edge more of a family member while talking about their early wrestling days.

“He stayed over at my house on the weekends, and the door to my house was always open to him. Having that foundation also helped us [maintain a lifelong bond] and made us brothers more than friends.” [H/T- ewrestlingnews]

Despite their respective career paths leading them to different promotions, their bond remains unbreakable.

AEW star Christian Cage on what inspired a career-defining ladder match

Christian Cage recently reminisced about the ladder match that defined his and Edge's careers and his rivalry with the Hardy Boyz.

During the same episode of the podcast, Christian Cage shared how they were inspired by the iconic ladder match between Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 10.

"From talking with [The Hardy Boyz], we had all realized we were all fans of the Shawn Michaels-Razor Ramon ladder matches, and what an impression those had on us as far as getting into the business and as fans and things like that. So we started toying with the concept of 'maybe can we do this in a tag team setting?' This was like the first thing we ever really pitched as an idea."

He continued that they also discussed a Best of Seven series with Matt and Jeff Hardy, with the final bout being a ladder match.

It remains to be seen whether the two stars will reunite in the ring in the near future.

