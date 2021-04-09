Christian Cage compares his AEW debut to IMPACT Wrestling debut in 2005

Christian Cage has opened up about the difference between his AEW debut and his IMPACT Wrestling (then-TNA) debut back in 2005.

Ever since he first showed up for Tony Khan's promotion at AEW: Revolution 2021, Christian Cage has been at the center of attention in the pro wrestling world. He has openly discussed reasons for his WWE departure and what he thinks the future holds for him.

Speaking to ET Canada, Christian Cage revealed that his decision to join TNA in 2005 was due to his desire to prove his worth, as he believed he was stuck in a rut in WWE. He added that no matter how many memorable matches he wrestled, he thought will never get those coveted opportunities:

When I left in 2005, it was more to bet on myself and to prove a point. I felt like I was stuck in a rut. I felt like I needed to get away in order to come back and be better than I was. I needed to step away and prove that I can work at and wrestle at the top of the card and carry a show. I felt like if I just stayed in WWE, I wasn't necessarily going to get that opportunity no matter what reactions or the quality of matches that I was putting on. So I needed to kind of bet on myself, get out of their face for a little while, go and prove that even if it was on a smaller scale that I could do that. I feel like I did. Then I came back.

Meanwhile, Christian Cage revealed that debuting for AEW wasn't out of any frustration with WWE, but more due to his desire to help out the younger generation and find the best platform for himself at this point in his career. He added,:

This time is a little bit different. I didn't leave WWE because I wasn't under contract with WWE. I hadn't been under contract for WWE in probably six, seven years at this point in time. So it was a choice that I made. I needed the best platform for me at this stage of my career where I felt like I could go out and do my best work and also elevate the next generation that is coming up behind me."

What's next for Christian Cage in AEW?

Christian Cage made his in-ring return with a fantastic match against Frankie Kazarian two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite. He hardly showed any ring rust and looks set to compete against the best AEW has to offer.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Taz made an interesting offer to Christian Cage, asking him to join Team Taz. Though he didn't outright refuse, it doesn't look like Christian Cage has any intention of joining the stable.

Advertisement

A clash with AEW Champion Kenny Omega also looks on the cards, going by the confrontation they had in the ring a few weeks back on AEW Dynamite.

What do you think about Christian Cage joining Team Taz? Do you see him turning heel soon? Let us know down below.