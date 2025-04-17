  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Christian Cage confronts AEW star bad-mouthing him

Christian Cage confronts AEW star bad-mouthing him

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 17, 2025 01:16 GMT
Christian Cage is the leader of The Patriarchy [Photo courtesy of Triller TV
Christian Cage is the leader of The Patriarchy [Photo courtesy of Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Dynamite]

Christian Cage made his return to AEW moments ago on Dynamite and immediately confronted someone backstage. He did so while the individual was making interesting comments about him.

Ad

The Patriarchy has been somewhat in disarray after both Christian and Nick Wayne have had disagreements as of late. This began following AEW Revolution last month when Cage seemingly went into business for himself, deterring from their plan and wasting his World Title match contract. That night, he went solo and ultimately crashed and burned as Jon Moxley escaped with a win.

Tonight, the Prodigy addressed the situation within the group, calling out their "father" for not showing up in a month. Before he could say more, the former WWE star suddenly appeared and had a few words to say.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Christian Cage claimed that his one-month absence was on purpose, as he wanted to give Nick Wayne a chance to run the show. He also revealed that he was the one who made it possible for the 19-year-old to enter NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Tensions still seemed high between the two, but Christian Cage wished to test his son as he announced that tomorrow night on Collision, he would challenge Komander in singles action for the ROH TV Championship.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications