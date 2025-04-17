Christian Cage confronts AEW star bad-mouthing him

Christian Cage made his return to AEW moments ago on Dynamite and immediately confronted someone backstage. He did so while the individual was making interesting comments about him.
The Patriarchy has been somewhat in disarray after both Christian and Nick Wayne have had disagreements as of late. This began following AEW Revolution last month when Cage seemingly went into business for himself, deterring from their plan and wasting his World Title match contract. That night, he went solo and ultimately crashed and burned as Jon Moxley escaped with a win.
Tonight, the Prodigy addressed the situation within the group, calling out their "father" for not showing up in a month. Before he could say more, the former WWE star suddenly appeared and had a few words to say.
Christian Cage claimed that his one-month absence was on purpose, as he wanted to give Nick Wayne a chance to run the show. He also revealed that he was the one who made it possible for the 19-year-old to enter NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament.
Tensions still seemed high between the two, but Christian Cage wished to test his son as he announced that tomorrow night on Collision, he would challenge Komander in singles action for the ROH TV Championship.