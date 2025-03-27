Christian Cage's authority questioned on AEW

An up-and-coming AEW star took a jab at Christian Cage on tonight's Dynamite. The Patriarch has been planning to win the AEW World Championship for a long time. He had recieved a shot at the title due to the contract he won at All In 2024. However, he wasted the opportunity due to a hasty and unplanned decision.

Ad

Christian Cage cashed in his contract during the Revolution pay-per-view when Cope and Jon Moxley were already battling for it. The latter choked out the former TNT Champion minutes into the bout. Cage's prodigy, Nick Wayne, questioned the Patriarch's tactics after the latter unsuccessfully cashed in, but he was quickly cut off.

Last Wednesday, Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian carefully planned an attack on Cope during his street fight with Jon Moxley. The Rated R Superstar was unable to fight after The Patriarchy ambushed him. After last week's successful planning, tonight, Nick said that the strategy was a good example of a 'properly executed plan,' which was a direct shot at Cage's unsuccessful cash-in at Revolution.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if The Patriarchy leader would notice a shot at him by his prodigy. Fans are excited to see if the faction is on the verge of splitting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback