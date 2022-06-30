Christian Cage cuts a scathing promo on former champion; 37-year-old star turns heel on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

Christian Cage has successfully broken up the Jurassic Express if the events of this week's AEW Dynamite were any indication.

Last week, Captain Charisma addressed the fans after betraying Jungle Boy. The segment witnessed a heel Christian launching a verbal tirade against his former protege. Near the end, Luchasaurus appeared to confront him, but even he was surprisingly calmed down by Cage.

While Luchasaurus' last appearance left fans guessing whether he would stand up for Jungle boy or join Christian Cage, this week's Dynamite clarified all the doubts.

On the Wednesday Night Show, the former mentor of the Jurassic Express appeared on the ramp to seemingly apologize for last week's remarks. However, he doubled down on his words and said he was sorry that Jungle Boy's entire family wasn't dead.

Furthermore, Cage revealed that the match he had previously requested was not for him, leading to Luchasaurus coming out in new black gear. He stepped into the ring and quickly defeated his opponent, Serpectico.

After the match, Christian asked the former Jurassic Express member to attack Serpentico again. Luchasaurus obliged and assaulted his opponent outside the ring.

Wednesday's events have cemented both Christian and Luchasaurus' heel turn. While Jungle Boy is yet to confront them, there is expected to be more conflict among the former teammates.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next in the storyline on AEW.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far