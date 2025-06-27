Christian Cage gets into heated argument with WWE legend backstage in AEW; Calls him "criminal"

Christian Cage was in action for the first time since March 2025. On the Collision tapings, he teamed up with his stepson Nick Wayne from The Patriarchy to take on Big Bill and Bryan Keith from The Learning Tree. After the match, Cage got into a heated argument with The Hurt Syndicate manager and WWE legend MVP.

The 51-year-old's last match was in the main event of AEW Revolution 2025, where Cage cashed in his Casino Gauntlet contract to make the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland a Triple Threat affair. However, the cash-in attempt failed, and Moxley managed to regain the World Championship.

Today at Collision, the veteran was seen in tag team action for the first time since revealing his intentions to become the first father-son AEW World Tag Team Champions just the week prior. The match was made official after Christian Cage and Big Bill exchanged insults backstage, mocking each other’s lineage, leadership, and sobriety. The bout was a close affair, but in the end, Nick Wayne connected with his finishing heel kick to win the match by pinning Bryan Keith. This was a huge victory for The Patriarchy, who are now one step closer to challenging The Hurt Syndicate for tag team gold.

After the bout, MVP congratulated The Patriarchy for their win and called Christian Cage one of the greatest tag team champions of all time, but reminded him that his partner was only a kid. As a result, they should stay away from The Hurt Syndicate. The 51-year-old lashed back, stating that he lives by the rule of not trusting criminals, and then called him a worse manager than a criminal.

“You were a better criminal than you are a manager,” said Cage.

It will be interesting to see the rising tensions between The Hurt Syndicate and The Patriarchy in the upcoming weeks in the lead-up to All In. All of this might lead us to All In: Texas, where Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin could face Christian Cage and Nick Wayne for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

