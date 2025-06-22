Christian Cage makes a huge announcement on his AEW future

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Christian Cage, made a major announcement regarding his future in AEW during Collision tonight. The Patriarch also involved one of his allies in the announcement.
On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, a huge fight erupted between The Learning Tree and The WorkHorsemen in the middle of the show. After Big Bill and Bryan Keith emerged victorious in the brawl, they were confronted by Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. Cage was unhappy with the brawl taking up his TV time.
Christian praised his son, Nick Wayne, for being the youngest champion in the company's history, as he won the ROH TV Title over two months ago. The Patriarch further announced that he is going after the Tag Team Titles, claiming that he and Nick will be the first-ever father-son duo to become AEW World Tag Team Champions.
Big Bill and Christian Cage then exchanged multiple shots at each other. The Learning Tree also challenged Cage and Nick Wayne to a match on Collision in Seattle, but they refused the challenge. Given the segment, Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Patriarchy appear to be a feud leading up to All In 2025.