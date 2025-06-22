Christian Cage makes a huge announcement on his AEW future

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jun 22, 2025 03:30 GMT
Christian Cage AEW
Christian Cage is a former AEW TNT Champion (Image source: AEW X handle)

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Christian Cage, made a major announcement regarding his future in AEW during Collision tonight. The Patriarch also involved one of his allies in the announcement.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, a huge fight erupted between The Learning Tree and The WorkHorsemen in the middle of the show. After Big Bill and Bryan Keith emerged victorious in the brawl, they were confronted by Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. Cage was unhappy with the brawl taking up his TV time.

Christian praised his son, Nick Wayne, for being the youngest champion in the company's history, as he won the ROH TV Title over two months ago. The Patriarch further announced that he is going after the Tag Team Titles, claiming that he and Nick will be the first-ever father-son duo to become AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Big Bill and Christian Cage then exchanged multiple shots at each other. The Learning Tree also challenged Cage and Nick Wayne to a match on Collision in Seattle, but they refused the challenge. Given the segment, Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Patriarchy appear to be a feud leading up to All In 2025.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

