Christian Cage mentions two WWE Hall of Famers on AEW Dynamite

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage took the opportunity to address some of the personalities surrounding Wardlow. He mentioned two WWE Hall of Famers, Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard in his promo.

Accompanied by Luchasaurus, Cage entered the ring and engaged in a conversation with Tony Schiavone, discussing his challenge to Wardlow from the previous week.

Christian Cage wasted no time in delving into the topic of "daddy issues" within AEW. While acknowledging that Wardlow's father is not famous, Cage questioned the prevalence of this theme within the company. He then shifted his focus to Arn Anderson, claiming that Wardlow had found a father figure in him.

However, Cage controversially stated that Anderson had been seeking a son himself, ultimately favoring Wardlow over Anderson's biological son, Brock.

Taking things a step further, Cage boldly labelled Arn Anderson as Ric Flair's sidekick. He implied that the wrestling legend had relied heavily on Tully Blanchard's efforts during their tag team partnership.

The former IMPACT World Champion's impactful words ignited emotions. His promo heightened the excitement surrounding the upcoming clash between him and Wardlow for the TNT Title in a highly anticipated match. The ongoing storyline has been further fueled by Cage's comments.

What are your thoughts on Christain Cage's AEW Dynamite promo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes