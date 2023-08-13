Christian Cage namedrops WWE icon on AEW Collision

Christian Cage continues being a douchebag, as he claims to be better than a WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Collision.

This week on AEW Collision, Christian came out once again alongside Luchsaurus with a microphone in hand. He eventually began disrespecting the people of North Carolina, calling it the state of second bests. The TNT champion claimed Lebron James to be better than Michael Jordan in NBA.

Furthermore, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also claimed himself to be better than Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who also hails from North Carolina. The namedrop eventually took the internet by storm and many fans are even calling for Ric to come out of retirement.

Christian Cage has undoubtedly been amazing ever since turning heel on AEW. His mic skills have been untouchable and he knows how to make people absolutely hate him with his words. Cage definitely deserves props for his incredible heel work even at the age of 49.

After the namedrop, Christian then turned his attention to his current rival, Darby Allin, talking about his match against Luchsaurus on Dynamite earlier this week. It remains to be seen what the next chapter is in the ongoing feud and what could it lead to.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?