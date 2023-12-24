Christian Cage officially welcomes wife of late former WWE Superstar in his faction

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Christian Cage seemingly welcomed a new member to his Patriarchy faction.

The name in question is Shayna Wayne, wife of late WWE star Buddy Wayne and the mother of AEW's Nick Wayne.

On Collision, Cage addressed Shayna costing Adam Copeland the TNT Championship on December 6. For those unaware, she attacked the WWE Hall of Famer with the belt during the latter's match against The Patriarch while the referee was incapacitated.

Cage allowed Shayna to explain herself and why she sided with him on the Saturday night show. She revealed that this all started after The Rated-R Superstar assaulted her son with a Con-Chair-To. Seeing a steel chair smashed over Nick's head prompted her to harbor a grudge against Copeland.

Shayna Wayne claimed that what she did was an act of a mother's love, as she eventually sided with Nick despite not being on good terms with her son. She also realized that only one man loved her son as much as her, Christian Cage. This seemingly confirmed that she will be on The Patriarch's side moving forward.

Christian Cage also addressed Copeland's challenge for Worlds End, and the two are now set to lock horns on December 30. The legends will meet in a no-disqualification match for the TNT Championship.

