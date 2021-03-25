"I guess Tony felt differently" - Christian Cage reveals what Tony Khan changed for his AEW debut

New AEW star Christian Cage has revealed that the original plans for his AEW debut were different. Cage and AEW President Tony Khan's initial plans were for the former WWE star to be a surprise addition on AEW television.

Christian Cage debuted on AEW's Revolution pay-per-view after it was teased by another new signing, Paul Wight that there would be a Hall of Fame worthy addition to the roster at the event. He debuted on the March 11th episode of AEW Dynamite, and will have his first match on next week's Dynamite.

In a recent conversation with TV Insider, Christian Cage stated that his debut was meant to be a surprise and not teased on AEW television.

"Complete transparency, our initial conversations were me coming in being a surprise. I guess Tony felt differently. The thing is, wrestling fans can be fickle, especially on social media. They want the backstage scoops. When you make a [mystery] announcement like that, you have people who want it to be their pick. They’re always going to be people super happy or super disappointed. All you can do is control what you can, and trust Tony’s vision."

Christian Cage revealed in another interview a few weeks ago that he is in AEW for the long haul.

Christian Cage's AEW in-ring debut

Christian Cage has yet to wrestle in AEW since joining the company earlier this month. On this week's AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage had a segment with Frankie Kazarian, where the latter asked the new AEW star when he would start the "work part".

Cage said that he is going to start wrestling from next week's Dynamite and asked Kazarian if he would like to wrestle him. The former TNA and ROH star accepted the challenge and will be Christian Cage's first opponent in AEW.

Check out Christian Cage vs. Kaz from Genesis 2007.



Subscribe at https://t.co/9F0lXlvfyu to watch all your favorite IMPACT matches. pic.twitter.com/MoOZOCjdwY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2021