"I took my career back" - Christian Cage reflects on emotional comeback year in AEW

AEW star Christian Cage took to social media to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his official in-ring return during the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

Cage initially retired from in-ring action in 2014, sustaining a concussion in the early part of the year that led to WWE doctors being unable to medically clear him for in-ring action. Captain Charisma's only official match during his seven years away from the ring was against Randy Orton in an unsanctioned bout in June 2020.

Manú @MANu_25_2_

His debut went underrated because, for many, he wasn't up to the hype given to the debutant at Revolution.

Just see what he's done in the last 8 months.

This man has been a workhorse

Remember he turns 48 this month. Christian Cage appreciation tweet.His debut went underrated because, for many, he wasn't up to the hype given to the debutant at Revolution.Just see what he's done in the last 8 months.This man has been a workhorseRemember he turns 48 this month. Christian Cage appreciation tweet.His debut went underrated because, for many, he wasn't up to the hype given to the debutant at Revolution.Just see what he's done in the last 8 months.This man has been a workhorse🔥Remember he turns 48 this month. https://t.co/kchpXflVHd

Following his departure from WWE, Cage joined AEW at the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view and resumed wrestling full-time. During 2021 he would main event the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021 and IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory event the following month as the company's world champion.

To mark one year since the 2021 Royal Rumble match, Christian Cage posted a statement to his Twitter page:

"1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it."

Jay 'Christian' Reso @Christian4Peeps 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. https://t.co/dKX8SeXrpb

2021 had many twists and turns for the former WWE World Champion, who enjoyed a career resurgence in AEW. Will 2022 hold just as much glory for Christian and his "peeps?" Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out.

Christian Cage has aligned himself with the AEW tag team champions

Ever the expert on tag team psychology, Cage has been a successful mentor as well as an in-ring performer since joining AEW. With his years of experience, Cage has helped Jurassic Express, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to the AEW Tag Team Championships in January 2022.

The Jurassic Express defeated the Lucha Bros on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite to capture gold for the first time in their careers, and Christian was by their side the entire time.

When teaming with the current champions, there's been nothing short of fireworks from Christian Cage. One of the highlights for the Canadian in 2021 came at the Full Gear pay-per-view, as Cage, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy picked up a win over the Superkliq of Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in a falls count anywhere match.

Also Read Article Continues below

One of the most notable spots of the match was Cage leaping off of an entrance way onto all of the other members of the match, something that seemed impossible to imagine for both fans, and Cage himself, just a few short years ago.

A WWE Hall of Famer discusses Seth Rollins mentioning Mox on SmackDown right here

Edited by Genci Papraniku