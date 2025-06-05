  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Christian Cage
  • Christian Cage returns to AEW at Fyter Fest 2025; immediately announces a title match

Christian Cage returns to AEW at Fyter Fest 2025; immediately announces a title match

By Sujay
Modified Jun 05, 2025 02:03 GMT
Christian Cage with the Patriarchy. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
Christian Cage with the Patriarchy. (Image credits: AEW X/Twitter page)

Christian Cage made his long-awaited return to AEW at Fyter Fest 2025. He not only returned but also announced a huge title match, and it is something that fans will eagerly look forward to.

Ad

The former WWE star has not been active inside the ring over the last few months, but he has been actively promoting Nick Wayne. At Fyter Fest, Christian Cage showed up with Shayna Wayne and Nick Wayne backstage and spoke to Lexi Nair.

He said that while Nick had a great showing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Super Juniors tournament, he did not win. However, he said that was in the past and that he would be letting Nick Wayne participate in a title match at Fyter Fest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Wayne interjected, saying that the last time this happened, it was very easy for him. However, Christian Cage hit back and said that Nick will be defending his Ring of Honor World Television Championship in a four-way match.

It will be interesting to see who he will be going up against and what kind of match this will be. It was great to see Christian back, and he hopes that Nick wins this match.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications