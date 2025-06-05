Christian Cage returns to AEW at Fyter Fest 2025; immediately announces a title match

Christian Cage made his long-awaited return to AEW at Fyter Fest 2025. He not only returned but also announced a huge title match, and it is something that fans will eagerly look forward to.

The former WWE star has not been active inside the ring over the last few months, but he has been actively promoting Nick Wayne. At Fyter Fest, Christian Cage showed up with Shayna Wayne and Nick Wayne backstage and spoke to Lexi Nair.

He said that while Nick had a great showing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Super Juniors tournament, he did not win. However, he said that was in the past and that he would be letting Nick Wayne participate in a title match at Fyter Fest.

Wayne interjected, saying that the last time this happened, it was very easy for him. However, Christian Cage hit back and said that Nick will be defending his Ring of Honor World Television Championship in a four-way match.

It will be interesting to see who he will be going up against and what kind of match this will be. It was great to see Christian back, and he hopes that Nick wins this match.

