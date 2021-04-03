Christian Cage reveals AEW's bold move before he officially signed his contract

Christian Cage recently revealed that AEW made the announcement for his debut before he signed a deal with the company.

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho podcast hosted by Chris Jericho, AEW's newest star, Christian Cage discussed his debut with the company. He stated that he wanted to come in as a total surprise, but AEW President Tony Khan had other ideas for his first appearance.

Christian Cage said he wasn't actually signed with AEW when Paul Wight announced that a "Hall of Fame-worthy" wrestler would debut at AEW Revolution.

"We had some discussions on how it was going to go down, and when he and I talked, we kind of had talked about (it) being a surprise and kind of having an element of just showing up and surprising everyone and doing it that way. And, you know what's funny, on Wednesday on Dynamite, when Big Show made that announcement, I wasn't signed yet."

"We had talked about it, [but] it actually wasn't a physically signed deal at that point in time. But, like we just talked about, there's benefits of doing it both ways, at the end of the day, Tony [Khan] is a promoter and he has to promote his pay-per-view coming up. So I get it, why he went the direction he did."

Christian Cage also praised Khan, calling the AEW President a "passionate guy" who cares about every person on the AEW roster. The former WWE star made it clear that he trusts Khan's vision.

Christian Cage's AEW career is off to a noteworthy start

Christian Cage made his AEW debut last month on the company's Revolution pay-per-view. Cage then confronted Kenny Omega on his Dynamite debut a few days later.

The former WWE Champion recently had his first match in AEW, where he defeated Frankie Kazarian on the latest episode of Dynamite.

