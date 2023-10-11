Christian Cage set to defend his TNT Title against 4-time WWE Champion in a rematch 9 years in the making

Tonight, to start AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland faced each other, with the winner getting the chance to challenge Christian Cage for his TNT Championship.

Both men had great momentum heading into the match. The American Dragon was just coming from his major wins against Ricky Starks and Zack Sabre Jr. Swerve, on the other hand, won against "Hangman" Adam Page at WrestleDream almost two weeks ago.

None of these men have ever gotten the chance to hold the TNT Championship, so they both went all out for this match. At one point, it seemed as if history was to repeat itself, and the Mogul Embassy made its presence known.

With the referee distracted, Swerve was about to hit Danielson with Prince Nana's crown. Adam Page, blindsided by that same crown, interfered with Swerve, allowing Bryan Danielson to hit his Busaiku Knee to seal the victory and book him a match with Christian Cage this Saturday at Collision for the TNT Championship.

Aside from Adam Copeland, Christian Cage has to deal with the American Dragon, who is constantly proving that he is one of the, if not the best, in the world. This would be Danielson and Cage's first match since 2014 in WWE.

