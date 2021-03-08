Create
Christian Cage signs with AEW at Revolution

Christian Cage is All Elite.
Matt Black
Modified 1 hr ago
News
The mystery has been solved. AEW's latest "major signing" is none other than "Instant Classic" Christian Cage.

Christian Cage was last seen as a surprise entrant at the WWE Royal Rumble, reuniting with Edge in the process. The story of Edge and Christian teaming up again in the months to come seemed like a no-brainer. However, something went wrong on WWE's end, and now Cage is part of the AEW roster.

His debut on the show was short and sweet. Christian Cage came out to a remixed version of his old theme from TNA Wrestling with the slogan "Out Work Everyone" on the Tron.

What's next for "Instant Classic" Christian Cage in AEW?

Christian Cage entered the ring, signed the contract, showed off his first AEW T-Shirt, and that was it. He departed without saying a word. But the live crowd in Daily's Place was buzzing, and the online reaction thus far has been mostly positive.

The "Hall of Fame worthy" signing statement rings true. Christian Cage has been someone that the WWE Universe has been clamoring for a Hall of Fame induction for years.

Being a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, TNA Champion, and holder of countless other titles are part of Cage's resume.

Before his return at the Royal Rumble, Cage's last match was in March of 2014 for WWE, when he won a Fatal Four-Way match to become the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

While he is likely never to get a shot at the title again, you can bet he will get plenty of championship opportunities in AEW.

What are your thoughts on Christian Cage signing with AEW? Who would you like to see him feud with first? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Published 08 Mar 2021, 09:38 IST
AEW Revolution Christian Cage Edge AEW Roster 2021 All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
