Christian Cage squashes a former champion at AEW All Out; reunites with a top superstar after surprise heel turn

At AEW All Out, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry suffered a quick loss to his former mentor Christian Cage after a surprising turn of events.

As the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was making his way to the ring, his former tag team partner, Luchasaurus, attacked him. He then proceeded to put Perry through a table even before the match began.

Shortly afterward, the match officially began with Christian immediately hitting a spear. Much to his surprise, Perry kicked out at two, only to get nailed by the Kill Switch.

Christian, who was wearing a brace on his right arm, secured a quick win and celebrated with Luchasaurus as the two men reunited at All Out.

While it hasn't been confirmed if Christian is injured at the moment, his feud with Perry seems far from over. Fans can also expect a match between 'Jungle Boy' and Luchasaurus down the road.

The two men held the AEW World Tag Team Championship for over 150 days, while being mentored by Christian.

What did you make of Luchasaurus' heel turn and Christian's victory? Let us know in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha