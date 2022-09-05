Create

Christian Cage squashes a former champion at AEW All Out; reunites with a top superstar after surprise heel turn

Christian Cage was victorious over
Christian Cage has been dominant since turning heel
At AEW All Out, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry suffered a quick loss to his former mentor Christian Cage after a surprising turn of events.

As the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was making his way to the ring, his former tag team partner, Luchasaurus, attacked him. He then proceeded to put Perry through a table even before the match began.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry has his entrance violently interrupted! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/AvOK9XQ1lp

Shortly afterward, the match officially began with Christian immediately hitting a spear. Much to his surprise, Perry kicked out at two, only to get nailed by the Kill Switch.

Christian, who was wearing a brace on his right arm, secured a quick win and celebrated with Luchasaurus as the two men reunited at All Out.

Christian Cage gets a harsh welcome from Jungle Boy's family as he makes his entrance here at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/SqCyBcTsbg

While it hasn't been confirmed if Christian is injured at the moment, his feud with Perry seems far from over. Fans can also expect a match between 'Jungle Boy' and Luchasaurus down the road.

The two men held the AEW World Tag Team Championship for over 150 days, while being mentored by Christian.

What did you make of Luchasaurus' heel turn and Christian's victory? Let us know in the comments section below.

