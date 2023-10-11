Christian Cage takes a huge jibe at The Judgment Day during AEW Dynamite's head-to-head against NXT

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, TNT Champion Christian Cage took a shot at Judgment Day, a faction founded by Adam Copeland (FKA Edge).

In 2022, the faction was formed with members Edge and Damian Priest. They then added Rhea Ripley to their ranks. A few months later, the trio revealed Finn Balor to be joining them, but this was instead a work to expel the Rated-R Superstar.

In his promo, the TNT Champion talked about Copeland and brought up his situation with Judgment Day. He took a shot at them, calling them a "rag-tag group" whom Copeland dressed up and convinced that they were tough guys.

This alludes to the faction seemingly turning to the dark side of things.

Christian Cage then talked about how Edge wanted to be their leader, which made them turn against him, while he, on the other hand, did not want to be a leader to Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus but a "Father figure" instead.

Now, Christian Cage's "sons" are actively helping him put away his former best friends and ensure that no one stands in their way.

