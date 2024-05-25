Christian Cage wants revenge against former WWE star for serious "crime"

Christian Cage recently wanted retribution against a former WWE Superstar for something he did in the past against someone he loved and appreciated. The star was referring to Swerve Strickland attacking Nick Wayne.

Nine months ago, Swerve invaded the Buddy Wayne Academy in hopes of finding Nick Wayne. He found the young star and launched an attack on him. He did so to get to Darby Allin, with whom the former WWE Superstar was feuding.

As seen on the Countdown to Double or Nothing by AEW, The Patriarchy visited the Buddy Wayne Academy, which was the scene of the crime, and Christian Cage wished to gain retribution for his "son" for what happened all those months ago. This would be a full-circle moment for them and Cage is using Swerve's past against him.

"I thought it was apropos to the scene of the crime, the crime you committed against my son. My son Nick learned to walk in this ring before he could even run the ropes. Because you see Swerve you didn't just jump my son Nick in any random wrestling gym, you jumped him in holy ground. An eye for an eye."

Expand Tweet

The clip can be found at the 15:46 mark here.

Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland came to blows earlier this week

This week on Dynamite, Nick Wayne got a chance to get his hands on the World Champion in singles competition just days before his "father" goes after the title at Double or Nothing.

Swerve ended up taking the win tonight but he was instantly met with a blindsided attack from Killswitch (FKA Luchasaurus). This provided Christian Cage with the opportunity to check on Wayne while the muscle of the Patriarchy was beating down the champion.

Swerve Strickland was able to escape and toss Killswitch out of the ring and thus began his pursuit of Christian Cage who immediately ran backstage.

The two eventually reached the car parking area, and Christian was about to steal a vehicle to escape, but on his way out, another vehicle blocked his path, and Prince Nana was revealed to be the driver.

Swerve then caught up and pulled the former WWE star out of the car, beginning a brawl between them which eventually ended with the Swerve planting Christian on the hood of the vehicle with a DDT.

This could end up being a preview of their match on Sunday, with the champion coming out on top despite the odds being stacked against him.

