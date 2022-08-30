"Tightening the ship" - AEW personality delivers a bold message despite recent backstage issues in Tony Khan's promotion

Christopher Daniels has preached backstage positivity in Tony Khan's promotion despite recent unfavorable events.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has been bereft of smooth operations lately, particularly concerning its locker room. Recent reports of backstage conflict have reflected upon the multiple nagging backstage feuds affecting ongoing storylines.

The ongoing injury plague has also obstructed Tony Khan's promotion, hampering promising storylines since the beginning of the year. Thunder Rosa is the latest entrant on both the injured and speculated backstage troubled lists.

Appearing on Headlock Wrestling Podcast, Christopher Daniels commented on the locker room environment in AEW amid rough social media splashes:

"The wrestling internet sees what they see from the outside. Everything is going fine in AEW. We just promoted Tony Schiavone, QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, and Pat Buck. We're tightening the ship and trying to get everything in a good place for us. Right now, we have a successful television show," said Daniels. [H/T: Fightful]

The Head of Talent Relations further dived into the success relished by Dynamite and Rampage recently:

"Dynamite is doing very well for TBS, Rampage is doing well for TNT. Hopefully, the international fans are enjoying it as well. Everything is going very well for us, we're very happy for the success we've had and we're going upwards and onwards," he added.

Jim Ross weighed in on how things have been Tony Khan lately

All Elite Wrestling has often been lauded for its easy-going and welcoming atmosphere, especially concerning creative decisions. However, recent issues have brought a different side to the story.

Tony Khan recently announced a backstage roster meeting as a safeguarding measure. The EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, cleared up communication, booking, and frustration issues.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross voiced his concern for the AEW boss:

"I don’t know that, as a booker, that Tony Khan has had a bigger…these next few weeks, the last week and the weeks leading through the pay-per-view, he’s never had any bigger challenge to him than that. What do you do? I’m anxious to see what the brain trust comes up with as far as creative is concerned," said JR.

Mr. Khan is no stranger to handling discontent in a locker room full of athletes. Many believe that the AEW President will soon rectify the speculated backstage and locker room troubles.

