"I’M BACK" - Christopher Daniels breaks silence after returning to AEW Dynamite this week

AEW President Tony Khan acquiring Ring of Honor wasn't the only swerve that wrestling fans got to see on Dynamite this week.

Soon after the landscape-changing announcement, Khan booked a match between ROH originals Christopher Daniels and Bryan Danielson. If one may turn the clock back to 2002, the two men featured in a triple threat match involving Low Ki in the company's first-ever main event.

Since neither of these two AEW veterans emerged victorious on that historical night, Mr. Khan allowed them to rewrite history almost two decades later. The American Dragon defeated The Fallen Angel in an incredibly hard-hitting battle, prompting fans to relive the glory of witnessing two of the best performers collide again.

Daniels, who made an in-ring return to AEW television this Wednesday for the first time since May last year, expressed gratitude to fans in a heartwarming Twitter post.

The 51-year-old said he didn't picture himself returning to the ring again, especially after contemplating retirement at the Daily's Place last year. Daniels thanked fans for their immense support this week and, in a bold statement, declared that he's back:

"If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn’t wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn’t have believed it," wrote Daniels. "If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it. Thank you all. I’M BACK."

Though Daniels returned to television this week, he'll miss the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

However, the head of talent relations could appear in inter-promotional matches in the future now that Tony Khan owns ROH.

Bryan Danielson will compete in a marquee matchup at AEW Revolution 2022

After picking up a momentum-gaining victory over The Fallen Angel this week, Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley in a highly-anticipated match at Revolution. The Purveyor of Violence has made it clear that he wants to indulge in a bloodbath with Danielson before they potentially join forces.

Should Danielson beat Moxley this Sunday, it will be interesting to see whether the latter agrees to form a faction with The American Dragon.

