Christopher Daniels confronts top AEW Champion, reunites former faction?

AEW star Christopher Daniels took the opportunity in the latest episode of Being the Elite to spend some time with his former SoCal Uncensored teammates Frankie Kazarian and current TNT champion Scorpio Sky.

A reunion was teased by the show's creators, The Young Bucks, as it was a landmark episode of the YouTube series. The most recent episode of the show was the 300th since it was created.

Many old characters and throwbacks were included to please the loyal fans of the show. One segment included Christopher Daniels confronting Sky after the TNT Champion "violated" his contract by eating an "Airheads" candy bar.

Each member of SCU managed to squeeze in an old recurring joke from the early days of the series. After Daniels continued to play the twisted Vice President of Talent Relations, Kazarian entered the frame by uttering his famous phrase: "DO YA?!"

Finally, a small title card reading the city they were in (Austin, Texas) appeared on screen, allowing Sky to once again utter his own famous catchphrase: "This is the worst town I've ever been in." Unfortunately for the TNT Champion, he got cut off by the new and improved opening credit sequence.

Unlike his former partners, Christopher Daniels is not a former AEW Tag Team Champion

Despite SCU being recognized as the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions, Christopher Daniels is not seen as a former champion. That honor goes to Sky and Kazarian.

In the early episodes of AEW Dynamite, a tournament was created to crown the first champions. Daniels and Kazarian were the duo that represented SoCal Uncensored.

However, Daniels was viciously attacked by The Lucha Brothers before he could compete, leaving him on the injury list for a number of weeks. Rather than pull out of the tournament, Scorpio Sky stepped in at the last minute so that SCU could still compete.

It's a good thing he did, as SCU went on to not only become the first ever AEW Tag Team Champions, but they beat The Lucha Brothers on the way for a measure of revenge.

