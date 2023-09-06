Christopher Daniels defends AEW's Chief Legal Officer after Jim Cornette accused her of CM Punk's firing

CM Punk was surprisingly released from AEW on September 2, 2023, leading to widespread debate about the development. The company's head of talent relations, Christopher Daniels, recently addressed the rumors surrounding Punk's departure.

On a recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette speculated that AEW's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh could be behind Punk's exit since she was seemingly close to the latter's real-life rivals, The Elite. The veteran's comments elicited varied responses from fans and professionals, including Daniels.

The AEW Head of Talent Relations took to Twitter to address the apparent allegations against Parekh. Christopher Daniels wrote:

"I’ve kept my mouth shut about a lot of things in this past year, but the unsubstantiated garbage I’ve read in the past day about AEW’s chief legal officer [Parekh] is an embarrassment to anyone spouting it. Absolutely the last person who should be maligned in this situation."

Daniels has been signed to AEW since 2019. Before that, he had a tremendous run as an in-ring performer in top pro wrestling promotions, including ROH and TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). Parekh has also been an integral part of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019.

Eric Bischoff says Tony Khan should have released CM Punk a lot sooner

Eric Bischoff spearheaded WCW during the promotion's peak and is a veteran of the pro wrestling business. He recently claimed Punk's meltdown at the 2022 All Out post-show media scrum made AEW President Tony Khan look like a "buffoon."

On the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Bischoff said that while he was unaware of the intricate details of Punk's situation, he believed Khan should have released The Second City Saint months ago.

What do you think about Jim Cornette's comments on CM Punk's release? Let us know in the comments section below.

