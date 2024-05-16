Christopher Daniels fired from AEW

In a shocking turn of events, Christopher Daniels was fired from AEW following the conclusion of his match tonight on Dynamite. The announcement came from The Young Bucks.

Moments before the shocking announcement, he had teamed up with Matt Sydal to take on the EVPs in tag team action in a tag team title match. After having issues with The Bucks for quite some time now, he wished to have the opportunity to get his hands on them in the ring, which was why this match came to be.

Despite a great effort from the two former WWE veterans, The Bucks would still end up getting the victory, continuing their great run throughout the year so far.

After the match, they had a few words to say to Christopher Daniels. They revealed that they were trying to make the locker room less toxic, and one way to do this was to let The Fallen Angel go.

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks were the Head of Talent Relations, and so they thanked him for his contributions to the company. They then revealed he was to be given a severance package for the next 30 days, to help his family. They even brought out security to calmly escort him from the ring.