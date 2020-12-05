Christopher Daniels reveals details of his backstage role in AEW

Christopher Daniels signed with AEW along with Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky in early 2019, becoming one of the earliest members of the roster. Christopher Daniels and Kazarian have recently got into a program with The Inner Circle but it remains to be seen if this will be a proper feud.

Christopher Daniels opens up about his backstage role in AEW

AEW star Christopher Daniels was recently a guest on Wrestling Inc. Daily with Nick Hausman. Daniels, who had an unofficial role as a locker room leader during his time in Ring Of Honor, was asked about his backstage role in AEW. Daniels said that apart from his role as a wrestler, he also helped younger talent behind the scenes:

"I'm one of the guys, in addition to being a wrestler, I'm also one of the guys behind the scenes that's sort of trying to guide the younger talent, give them the benefit of my experience in television wrestling. There are people like Private Party, and Sonny Kiss and Jurassic Express that I try to give advice to when I can, but I'm just one of the many." H/T: WrestlingINC

Christopher Daniels also spoke about other veterans like Jerry Lynn and Dean Malenko who also worked with younger talent in AEW. He also spoke about how happy it made him that people respected him enough to want his help and input:

"There's a lot of guys behind the scenes, especially guys like Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko [and] Colt Cabana. These are all guys that are also helping the younger talent sort of come into their own, and so there's no lack of guys that are trying to help the roster sort of come into their own when it comes to television, when it comes to the wrestling scene. I'm just happy to be a part of that crew.

It warms my heart to know that people respect my opinion enough to want my input, to want my opinion on their work and I try to give the benefit of my experience. I try to build them up, and hopefully, have them avoid the mistakes that I made coming up and just become more well-rounded wrestlers overall." H/T: WrestlingINC

Christopher Daniels and Kazarian recently faced Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite. They lost the match after other Inner Circle members got involved from ringside. Kazarian faced Chris Jericho in singles action last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite in a losing effort. Daniels came out to try and stop the Inner Circle's beatdown of Kazarian following the match but was taken out himself.