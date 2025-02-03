CJ Perry (fka Lana) admits she has a crush on WWE star

Former AEW star CJ Perry recently made a huge revelation on social media after a WWE star made a huge physical transformation. The global sports entertainment juggernaut's newest signee Jordynne Grace has had an inspirational transformation over the years.

CJ Perry made her AEW debut in 2023. She was involved in a storyline with her ex-husband Miro but wasn't seen on TV after a couple of months. After nearly a year of absence, she confirmed her departure from the company. She recently deemed Jordynn Grace as 'inspirational.'

The Last Pure Athlete is quite popular for her fitness. Her time in TNA came to an end last month and she officially made her first appearance as a WWE Superstar at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The star delivered an impressive performance at the event before getting eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

Recently, The Juggernaut shared a collage of her old picture and a recent one. Perry was shocked to see the insane physique transformation she had gone through over the years and claimed that the WWE star was Jordynne's crush on social media.

"WOW !!!!! Inspirational! Machka CRUSH," she wrote.

CJ Perry confessed she missed an AEW star during the Royal Rumble

Mercedes Mone was one of the top names in WWE and is currently signed with AEW. She is the reigning TBS Champion and has broken many records in the company.

During the 2025 Royal Rumble, Perry tweeted that she was missing The CEO and her top-tier presentation at these premium live events.

“I want to see LiFE changing gear !!!!!! I want to be shook to the core by the creative presentation of how these women are fighting in the greatest wrestling company in the world which is @wwe !!! It really makes me miss @MercedesVarnado insane star-like presentation with her gear. #RoyalRumble,” she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if fans will witness Jordynne and Mercedes together in the squared circle.

